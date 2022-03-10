

Md Arafat Rahman



Kidney participates in the control of the volume of various body fluids, fluid osmolality, acid-base balance, various electrolyte concentrations, and removal of toxins. Filtration occurs in the glomerulus. One-fifth of the blood volume that enters the kidneys is filtered. Examples of substances reabsorbed are solute-free water, sodium, bicarbonate, glucose, and amino acids. Examples of substances secreted are hydrogen, ammonium, potassium and uric acid.



The nephron is the structural and functional unit of the kidney. Each adult human kidney contains around 1 million nephrons. The kidneys also carry out functions independent of the nephrons. World Kidney Day is observed annually on the 2nd Thursday in March. It is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide. This year the theme is "Kidney Health for all".



Chronic kidney disease has been recognized as a leading public health problem worldwide and patients with kidney failure needing renal replacement therapy are estimated between 5 and 7 million.



Procedures used in the management of kidney disease include chemical and microscopic examination of the urine, measurement of kidney function by calculating the estimated glomerular filtration rate using the serum creatinine, kidney biopsy and CT scan to evaluate for abnormal anatomy.



Dialysis and kidney transplantation are used to treat kidney failure; one of these are almost always used when renal function drops below 15%. Nephrectomy is frequently used to cure renal cell carcinoma.





Renal physiology is the study of kidney function. Nephrology is the medical specialty which addresses diseases of kidney function: these include nephritic and nephrotic syndromes, acute kidney injury, and pyelonephritis. Urology addresses diseases of kidney anatomy: these include cancer, renal cysts, kidney stones and ureteral stones, and urinary tract obstruction.



In humans, the kidneys are located high in the abdominal cavity, one on each side of the spine, and lie in a retroperitoneal position at a slightly oblique angle. The asymmetry within the abdominal cavity, caused by the position of the liver, typically results in the right kidney being slightly lower and smaller than the left, and being placed slightly more to the middle than the left kidney.



The kidneys excrete a variety of waste products produced by metabolism into the urine. It processes the blood supplied to it via filtration, reabsorption, secretion and excretion. The consequence of those processes is the production of urine. These include the nitrogenous wastes urea, from protein catabolism, and uric acid, from nucleic acid metabolism.



Kidney participates in whole-body homeostasis, regulating acid-base balance, electrolyte concentrations, extracellular fluid volume, and blood pressure.



Filtration, which takes place at the renal corpuscle, is the process by which cells and large proteins are retained while materials of smaller molecular weights are filtered from the blood to make an ultrafiltrate that eventually becomes urine. The kidney generates 180 liters of filtrate a day. The process is also known as hydrostatic filtration due to the hydrostatic pressure exerted on the capillary walls.



Reabsorption is the transport of molecules from this ultrafiltrate and into the peritubular capillary. It is accomplished via selective receptors on the luminal cell membrane. Secretion is the reverse of reabsorption. Molecules are transported from the peritubular capillary through the interstitial fluid, then through the renal tubular cell and into the ultrafiltrate.



The last step in the processing of the ultrafiltrate is excretion. The ultrafiltrate passes out of the nephron and travels through a tube called the collecting duct, which is part of the collecting duct system, and then to the ureters where it is renamed urine. In addition to transporting the ultrafiltrate, the collecting duct also takes part in reabsorption.

The kidneys secrete a variety of hormones, including erythropoietin, calcitriol, and renin. Erythropoietin is released in response to hypoxia in the renal circulation. It stimulates erythropoiesis in the bone marrow. Calcitriol, the activated form of vitamin D, promotes intestinal absorption of calcium and the renal reabsorption of phosphate. Renin is an enzyme which regulates angiotensin and aldosterone levels.



Although the kidney cannot directly sense blood, long-term regulation of blood pressure predominantly depends upon the kidney. Two organ systems, the kidneys and lungs, maintain acid-base homeostasis, which is the maintenance of pH around a relatively stable value.



The lungs contribute to acid-base homeostasis by regulating carbon dioxide concentration. The kidneys have two very important roles in maintaining the acid-base balance: to reabsorb and regenerate bicarbonate from urine, and to excrete hydrogen ions and fixed acids into urine.



The kidneys help maintain the water and salt level of the body. There are many causes of kidney disease. Some causes are acquired over the course of life, such as diabetic nephropathy whereas others are congenital, such as polycystic kidney disease.



Kidney stones are a relatively common and particularly painful disorder. A chronic condition can result in scars to the kidneys. The removal of kidney stones involves ultrasound treatment to break up the stones into smaller pieces, which are then passed through the urinary tract. One common symptom of kidney stones is a sharp to disabling pain in the middle and sides of the lower back or groin.



Generally, humans can live normally with just one kidney as one has more functioning renal tissue than is needed to survive. Only when the amount of functioning kidney tissue is greatly diminished does one develop chronic kidney disease.



Renal replacement therapy, in the form of dialysis or kidney transplantation, is indicated when the glomerular filtration rate has fallen very low or if the renal dysfunction leads to severe symptoms. Dialysis is a treatment that substitutes for the function of normal kidneys.



By following some rules one can keep the kidneys well: losing weight if overweight, quitting smoking, getting regualr checkup, taking medications as directed, asking doctor the best blood pressure target, controlling diabetes, staying in target blood sugar range as much as possible, staying in target cholesterol range, eating foods lower in salt, eating more fruits and vegetables and keeping kidneys healthy by controlling blood sugar and blood pressure.

Md. Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University









