Ensuring climate justice through women justice

US house speaker Nancy Pelocy expressed, "addressing the rapidly changing climate is a matter of justice and equality with the most vulnerable and most affected indigenous communities, less developed countries and our focus is today and every day: women".



Gender disparity and social exilement prompt the imbalance on sustainability and prove a destructive disaster management on girls and women. Climate change impacts men and women individually due to their gender identity.



Damage to the environment and climate change are related to feminist exposure that involves women empowerment and educate them to successful protection of communities and stopping degradation. Greta Gaard reflected that, historically the designation of women as child bearers and homemakers has tied them to nature.



Women's dependency on nature connected them with the climate change. Women mainly participate in farming, horticulture, poultry and raising livestock as household workers.



Rural and poor women are relying on nature and forests to provide food for themselves and their families.They collect dry leaves and woods from trees for cooking and collect fresh water for drinks and household works. Women enjoy the benefits of nature without destroying or harming nature at all.



Climate change and ecological destruction affect children and women more than men. Gender inequality and illiteracy make them more vulnerable in this perspective. Power structures over gender in developed countries make women more vulnerable to climate change.



Uncertain climate threatens women's livelihood and food security. Limited access in property and land, poverty, illiteracy, ignorance, pregnancy and child bearing make women more vulnerable during natural disaster.

In our society women have limited access in decision making.They can't take proper decisions during natural calamities and rely on male members. Women also get limited access in climate shelter centers. They have not proper lands to shelter them post natural disaster.



A study found, only 15 percent of total in the world owned by women. They are the worst sufferer because of the climate change; they barely collect fire woods during floods; in drought it becomes tough enough to collect drinkable water from the distant place.



For climate change female students are dropping out in a large number. Malala fund predicted that, by 2025 due to climate change 12.5 million girls won't complete their education. The rate ofchild marriage is also increasing due to climate change and natural disasters.



Natural calamities like Tsunami, Hurricane killed more than 70% of women and children of total mortality. In 1991 a devastating cyclone hit in Bangladesh caused 140,000 deaths. In this cyclone 14 women for every man lost their lives. 70 percent of total fatalities were women in 2004 Indian ocean tsunami.



During climate disaster they are more likely to be displaced than man, to be victims of sexual assault and violence; they face limited access to other basic human rights. UN figures indicate that, 80 percent of people displaced by climate change are women.



However, women are not more vulnerable to climate impacts simply because of their gender, but because of a range of factors. According to Climate Home News, "characteristics such as age, levels of poverty, ethnicity and marginalization in combination with gender intersect to result in higher vulnerability for women". They face difficulties during climate disasters.



Environment Justice Foundation Report on Climate Displacement of Bangladesh says, "Women have culturally less access to land, resources and decision-making, they are at high risk of trafficking when they displaced for environmental degradation and climate change vulnerability.



Climate change and environmental degradation are equal opportunity challenge for the trans changing world. Unequal participation in decision making, labour markets and education make women more vulnerable.



Globally women's participation in climate change negotiation is only 30 percent. In COP20 parties agreed to five-year Lima Work Program on Gender.Through Paris Agreement parties agreed to promote gender response policy and action by empowering women in climate decision making.



Accelerating Gender Smart investment for climate adaption, resiliencies and mitigation can bring a radical change to women empowerment. Women's vulnerability should resolve through loss and damage methods because they are the worst sufferer. It is important to reform women dominant low carbon industries.



According to BIS research, "1 percent increasement in the share of female managers led to 0.5 percent decrease in CO2 emission". Miskinsey Study expresses, "investing in women adds much more $28 trillion or 26 percent of total global annualGDP 2025". European Investment Bankhas invested $20 million for green technology; will allocate 15 percent for women entrepreneurs or women led companies.



All oppressions race, class, gender, environment are inter-linked and need to be fought together for the upcoming challenges.Women can play a crucial role in climate change adaption, mitigation and restoring ecosystems.



Climate projects need women's input to achieve success because they are the "active agents" of conservations and restoration of natural ecosystems. They produce and use biomass fuel responsible for household air pollution. So, they need proper education about environmental degradation and climate change. Governments can include climate change education in school curriculum and upgrading vocational training.



It will be improper and irrelevant without engaging half of the total population in the question of upcoming climate challenges. Women and climate both need justice as the world is getting flat day by day.

Sauid Ahmed Khan, General Secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh &Tarek Rahman General Member, Green Movement Bangladesh.











