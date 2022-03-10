

PM gives a boost to research knowledge



However, her call to researchers to ensure practical use of their research knowledge for the wellbeing of the country's people is surely prompted by her keen observation of national and global reality for research knowledge. The PM joined the fellowship conferring ceremony held by Science and Technology Ministry at Osmani Smriti Auditorium virtually.



In the last decade there has been tremendous technological revolution reshaping the nature and modus operandi of work and education globally where traditional knowledge is often failing to keep pace with new requirements. Moreover, importance of research knowledge has increased manifolds all over the world. Considering the importance of research knowledge, developed countries allocate separate funds in their national budgets.



Professional researchers are in high demand all over the world. Even in our country, big organizations recruit researchers from abroad with lucrative perks and facilities. If we can locally train up researchers through proper training, it will not only stave off our capital flight, but will also flourish various industries.



In fact, in achieving perfection in any field, there is no alternative to research as it is the only process which emphasizes on more careful effort and more rational analysis and observation through subtle use of our intelligence. If we are to achieve sustainable development goals and reach the status of a developed country by 2041, we must increase our focus on cultivating research-knowledge.



The sitting government's goodwill and sincerity for research based activities is nothing new. Since assuming power for the first time in 1996, the then Sheikh Hasina led government gave research a topmost priority establishing science and technology, agriculture, and medical universities apart from marine science research and biotechnology institutes and novo theatre. In addition, the country's achievement of today's food sufficiency is largely due to Prime Minister's special emphasis on medical science research.



We believe it is only research work that can untouched hidden potentials. Our suggestion is that if the importance of research is highlighted at school level, the nation will greatly benefit in terms of innovations. It is also important to address the challenges that stand a stumble-block in developing a countrywide research-culture.



Finally, if we are to translate the PM's message into reality, we must march forward with the needs of time.

