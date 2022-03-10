Video
Int’l Women’s Day

Ladies Club awards Fawzia Samad

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Observer Desk

Fawzia Samad

Fawzia Samad

Dhaka Ladies Club honoured Begum Fauzia Samad (posthumously) for her special contribution in women�s awakening and social service marking the International Women's Day recently.  
On behalf of Begum Fawzia Samad the award received from President Mahbuba Kabir Rumjum of Dhaka Ladies Club by her two daughters Tamzu Samad Anwar and Sabrina Samad, said a press release.
Begum Fawzia Samad has been the President of Dhaka Ladies Club for 38 consecutive years till to her death. She was a woman of many talents. She has established `Kusum Kali' a school for deprived children and adolescents.
The school is currently run by Dhaka Ladies Club. She was the editor of the monthly 'Minar' a children's magazine.
She has been the director of Mukul Fauj, Chander Hat, Khelaghor and Mahila Mahfil. It may be mentioned that Begum Fauzia Samad was the wife of MA Samad, the founder of BGIC.



