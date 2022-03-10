Video
RUET people to get housing loan

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 9: Teachers, officers and employees of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will get housing loan at an eight percent simple interest rate under a corporate guarantee.
To this end, RUET authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rupali Bank Limited (RBL) of Tk 120 crore at the RUET campus on Wednesday.
RUET Registrar Prof Selim Hossain and RBL Branch Manager Setaur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
The RUET people who will borrow the loan from the corporate guarantee can repay it with an easy installation process under a 15-year term.
RUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam Sheikh and its Teachers' Association President Prof Faruque Hossain and General Secretary Prof Rabiul Awal and RBL General Manager Fakhrul Islam and Deputy General Manager MMG Tofayel were present at the contact signing ceremony.    -BSS


