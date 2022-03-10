Nasima Begum

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Nasima Begum, aunt of Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at 12pm on Wednesday. She was 85.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held after Asr prayer.

Later, she was buried at Mahishbhanga Graveyard.

She left behind her four sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



Harunur Rashid

PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Harunur Rashid died at his residence in the district town at 8:10pm on Tuesday. He was 74.

He had been suffering from various diseases including of kidney and heart for long.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried with state honour at Pirojour Municipal Graveyard in the town.

FF Harunur Rashid left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Mamunur Rashid Mia

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMPUR: Mamunur Rashid Mia, a renowned social worker and former president of Hazirhat Model Government Primary School Committee in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications on Tuesday morning. He was 80.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Hazirhat area in the afternoon.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.