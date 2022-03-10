Video
Home Countryside

Four found dead in three dists

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria and Barishal, in two days.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and a child from a field in Srinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the bodies lying at a field in Sreenagar at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
The recovered bodies are suspected to be of a mother and her daughter.
However, police are trying to identify the bodies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Srinagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from an abandoned canal in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in an abandoned canal in Gopalpur area under Sreerampur Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that he might have been murdered by miscreants, and later, his body was dumped there.
However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the body and investigating the matter.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nabinagar PS Moinal confirmed the incident.  
BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in the city on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter Sathi, wife of constable of Barishal District Detective Branch of Police Mainul Islam.  She was the daughter of Sirajul Islam.
Police and local sources said Sathi got married with Mainul, son of Sohrab Hossain Farazi of Uttar Baduria Village in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur District, about one year back following a love affair. The couple had often been locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.
However, the body of Sathi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in a rented house in Badyapara area in the city at noon.
Being informed, a team of police led by Kotwali Model PS SI Rezaul Islam Reza recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
The deceased's father lodged a complaint against Mainul with Kotwali Model PS in this connection.
He alleged that Mainul often tortured his wife. Her husband might have killed Sathi and later, hanged the body from the ceiling fan to cover up it as a suicide.
However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.
Kotwali Model PS OC Azimul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the        matter.




