Prices of essentials go up further in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Mar 9: Prices of essentials have registered a further rise in district town markets and in all seven upazilas.

Low and middle income people are hit hard due to the price hike. The rice price

has made a slightly fall. Other commodities including egg, chicken, onion, pulse, sugar, edible oil and vegetables are showing the up-trend.

The edible oil prices including that of soya bean are ranging between Tk 190 and Tk 200 per litre. Egg price went up to Tk 38 per haali (four pieces).

Broiler chicken price has soared at Tk 150-160 per kg, local chicken at Tk 350-450, mutton at Tk 750 to 800 per kg, and beef at Tk 650 per kg.

On Saturday, prices of fishes remained unchanged in Sokal Bazar in the town. Per kg rui was selling at Tk 250-350, carp at Tk 230-350 (size and quality basis), pungas at Tk 130-190, and tilapia at Tk 120-180 per kg.

Onion prices continued to increase while local variety of spice was selling at Tk 60-70 per kg.

Traders said, vegetable markets are witnessing a transition time as stock of summer items is nearly finished. Indian sugar is selling at Tk 85-95 per kg.

Md Shamim Hossain, assistant teacher of Bania Bazar High School in Sadar Upazila, said, it is really difficult for the low and limited income groups to cope with increased prices of essentials.

Some retailers at Anandaganj Kitchen Market in the town said, the essentials' prices are continuing to rise as the supply is limited; if the government fails to ensure enough supply within few days, the pricing up-trend will hit much hardly. Public suffering will turn unbearable.

Consumer Golam Sarwar (Liton) said, common consumers have lost their confidence as the government has totally failed to contain the price spiral.

Housewife Afroza Begum at Ranigonj Bazar said, increased commodity prices crippled their living capacities.

"Our lives have turned tough due to the price hike," she added.















