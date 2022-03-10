Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Prices of essentials go up further in Jamalpur

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Md Kamal Hossain

JAMALPUR, Mar 9: Prices of essentials have registered a further rise in district town markets and in all seven upazilas.
Low and middle income people are hit hard due to the price hike. The rice price
 has made a slightly fall.  Other commodities including egg, chicken, onion, pulse, sugar, edible oil and vegetables are showing the up-trend.
The edible oil prices including that of soya bean are ranging between Tk 190 and Tk 200 per litre. Egg price went up to Tk 38 per haali (four pieces).
Broiler chicken price has soared at Tk 150-160 per kg, local chicken at Tk 350-450,  mutton at Tk 750 to 800 per kg, and beef at Tk 650 per kg.
On Saturday, prices of fishes remained unchanged in Sokal Bazar in the town. Per kg rui was selling at Tk 250-350, carp at Tk 230-350 (size and quality basis), pungas at Tk 130-190, and tilapia at Tk 120-180 per kg.
Onion prices continued to increase while local variety of spice was selling at Tk 60-70    per kg.
Traders said, vegetable markets are witnessing a transition time as stock of summer items is nearly finished. Indian sugar is selling at Tk 85-95 per kg.
Md Shamim Hossain, assistant teacher of Bania Bazar High School in Sadar Upazila, said, it is really difficult for the low and limited income groups to cope with increased prices of       essentials.
Some retailers at Anandaganj Kitchen Market in the town said, the essentials' prices are continuing to rise as the supply is limited; if the government fails to ensure enough supply within few days, the pricing up-trend will hit much hardly. Public suffering will turn unbearable.
 Consumer Golam Sarwar (Liton) said, common consumers have lost their confidence as the government has totally failed to contain the price spiral.
Housewife Afroza Begum at Ranigonj Bazar said, increased commodity prices crippled their living capacities.
"Our lives have turned tough due to the price hike," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Meet on safe food held in Pirojpur
Four found dead in three dists
Prices of essentials go up further in Jamalpur
Minor burnt at Raipura
Call to free womenfolk from all sorts of violence
K’ganj Bar Assoc gets new body
13 people killed in road mishaps in nine districts


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft