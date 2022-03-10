Minor burnt at Raipura

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Mar 9: A minor child was burnt and his mother injured in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Mahin, 3, was the son of Dubai expatriate Akram Hossain, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Masuma Akhter, 25, mother of the deceased, came to her father's house in Brahmanertek area of the upazila about two months back.

However, Masuma went to washroom at around 8:30pm leaving her son alone in the room. At that time, a fire broke out in the house due to electric short circuit, which left Mahin dead on the spot.











