Urban warfare ‘nightmare’ looms if Russia enters Ukraine cities

PARIS, Mar 9: The next step in Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to urban warfare, an immense challenge for even numerically superior armies with deadly consequences for civilians caught up in the fighting, experts say.

Nearly two weeks after the start of the Russian offensive, fears are growing that troops are preparing to launch major moves on Ukrainian cities that have so far escaped their grasp.

Russian artillery and rockets have been striking cities including the capital Kyiv, as well as smaller regional centres such as Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.

Inhabitants there, as well as in the southern port of Odessa, another strategic target, are now preparing for possible ground attacks.

"You still see them (Russians) holding back compared to what they could be doing," said Michael Kofman, a specialist on the Russian military at the US-based Center for Naval Analyses (CNA).

"But I'm fairly concerned that that might actually turn into some smaller or lesser version of Grozny," he said, referring to Russia's offensive against the capital of separatist-controlled Chechnya in the 1990s.

"I doubt that they will try to level cities the way they did in Chechnya but nonetheless I think they're going to see heavy destruction if they attempt an urban assault."

Lance Davies, a defence specialist at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Britain, said that ground operations in hostile cities were "notoriously difficult to fight."

"Urban operations are the worst nightmare for military forces, commanders and political leaders," he said.

"The likelihood of becoming bogged down in brutal house-to-house fighting is almost guaranteed -- and an assault on Kyiv would require a huge commitment in resources and manpower, but more importantly place Russian forces in close contact with legally protected civilian populations and critical infrastructure."

There remain doubts about whether Russia has the resources needed to capture and hold urban areas in Ukraine, and whether the country and President Vladimir Putin are ready to accept mounting casualties. -AFP