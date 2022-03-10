Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 9: Novak Djokovic was entered into the draw for this week's ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday but it is unclear whether he will take part in the tournament, organisers said.
A brief statement from tournament organisers said officials were in contact with Djokovic's team to determine whether he would play in California or even be allowed to enter the United States because he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today," tournament chiefs said. "We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country."
Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, where organisers have said proof of full vaccination will be required for spectator entry into the grounds for the tournament in the California desert.
Under US government regulations, all non-US citizen travellers entering the United States must be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open in January after officials said he did not meet requirements for unvaccinated travellers trying to enter the nation.
Djokovic's visa was eventually canceled and, after a legal appeal failed, he departed without playing.
While Djokovic's status remains up in the air, Tuesday's draw raised the possibility of another blockbuster showdown between newly minted world number one Daniil Medvedev and 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Bayern reach last eight
Liverpool edge through despite defeat to Inter
Nasum in top 10 T20i bowlers list as first Bangladesh player
Tamim wants New Zealand Test victory to spur Tigers in SA tour
Withdrawal of China's name, Oman now Bangladesh's main rival
Shakib rested from cricket till April 30
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft