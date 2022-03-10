Video
Thursday, 10 March, 2022
Nasum in top 10 T20i bowlers list as first Bangladesh player

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Nasum in top 10 T20i bowlers list as first Bangladesh player

Nasum in top 10 T20i bowlers list as first Bangladesh player

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed is the big mover among the bowlers in the new ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings updated on Wednesday, jumping up 17 places to make the top ten.
He is now in 10 because of his magical spell of four for 10 in the first of the just-late two-match T20i series against Afghanistan, which ensured Bangladesh's massive 61-run victory and Nasum named the Player of the Match.
Nasum thereby, became the first Bangladesh bowler to enter in top 10 bowlers ranking in T20i cricket by virtue of 637 rating points. Another Tigers' spinner Mahedi Hasan, speedster Mustafizur Rahman both moved one step forward to claim 13th and 21st spot respectively while Shakib Al Hasan moved four steps down on 19.
Liton Das among Bangladesh batters also gain big moves. The stalwart had made 26 steps progress for his dominating 60 against Afghanistan in the series starter. Naim Sheikh is the leading Bangladesh batter in the ranking claiming 27th place while Mahmudullah is on 34 in the list.
Bangladesh skipper however, entered in top-20 list of the T20i all-rounders ranking. He is on 19th place of the least led by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan. Shakib is breathing on Nabi's shoulder.


« PreviousNext »

