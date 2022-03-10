Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Hockey

Withdrawal of China's name, Oman now Bangladesh's main rival

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

One of the top powers of Asian Hockey, China has just withdrawn its name from the AHF Cup hockey which is to roll on 11 March 11.
Withdrawing the name from the top Asian hockey event only two days before the kicks off, China literally changed the calculation for the teams of the entire tournament. Nine teams will now play.
As China has withdrawn its name, Bangladesh's real fight will be against Oman. The last time Bangladesh had defeated them was in the Asian Games in 2018. Bangladesh boys won by 2-1 goals then. The boys have also started training in Jakarta on the occasion of the tournament for a few days now.
In Jakarta, four teams will compete in Group-A while five teams in Group-B.
The red and green Bangladesh will play the first match against the hosts Indonesia on 11 March. Will then face Singapore on 14 March, Iran on 15 March and Oman in the last group match on 17 March.
The semi-finals will be held on 19 March 19 while the final is on 20 March.
A total of three teams from the tournament will qualify directly in the Asia Cup.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Bayern reach last eight
Liverpool edge through despite defeat to Inter
Nasum in top 10 T20i bowlers list as first Bangladesh player
Tamim wants New Zealand Test victory to spur Tigers in SA tour
Withdrawal of China's name, Oman now Bangladesh's main rival
Shakib rested from cricket till April 30
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft