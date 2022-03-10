Withdrawal of China's name, Oman now Bangladesh's main rival

One of the top powers of Asian Hockey, China has just withdrawn its name from the AHF Cup hockey which is to roll on 11 March 11.

Withdrawing the name from the top Asian hockey event only two days before the kicks off, China literally changed the calculation for the teams of the entire tournament. Nine teams will now play.

As China has withdrawn its name, Bangladesh's real fight will be against Oman. The last time Bangladesh had defeated them was in the Asian Games in 2018. Bangladesh boys won by 2-1 goals then. The boys have also started training in Jakarta on the occasion of the tournament for a few days now.

In Jakarta, four teams will compete in Group-A while five teams in Group-B.

The red and green Bangladesh will play the first match against the hosts Indonesia on 11 March. Will then face Singapore on 14 March, Iran on 15 March and Oman in the last group match on 17 March.

The semi-finals will be held on 19 March 19 while the final is on 20 March.

A total of three teams from the tournament will qualify directly in the Asia Cup.







