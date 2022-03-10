

Shakib rested from cricket till April 30

The all-rounder informed such decision couple of days after the declaration of Bangladesh squad for upcoming South Africa, where Shakib named for both red and white ball games.

BCB high-ups however, had sit in a meeting on Wednesday on the issue and decided to give rest the all-rounder from all sorts of cricketing activities till April 30.

"We'd given Shakib two-days to think," Cricket Ops chairman Jalal Younus told journalists after the meeting. "I phoned him today as the time was over. He said that he thinks he's physically and mentally unfit."

"He is not interested to play in the South Africa series. We then sit with the Board President. BCB CEO and some of the board directors were present," he informed.

Younus also confirmed the duration of leave. He said, "We took Shakib's interest into account and have made a decision to give him rest from all sort of cricket till April 30".

Shakib therefore will miss the forthcoming Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPDCL) starting from March 15. He was supposed to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club.

"He will not be involved in any form of cricket, international or domestic, until April 30, 2022. We hope he will return reenergised and fully fit for the ensuing cricketing commitments," Younus ended.

The all-rounder is now in Dubai for a TVC shooting and will return home soon.

Bangladesh cricket team however, will depart home tomorrow for South Africa to play three ODIs, which are the parts of ICC Super League. Followed by a two-match Test series. The Tests are the part of ICC World Test Championship.











