Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib rested from cricket till April 30

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

Shakib rested from cricket till April 30

Shakib rested from cricket till April 30

Tigers' all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently told media that he is physically and mentally unfit for international cricket and he wants rest.
The all-rounder informed such decision couple of days after the declaration of Bangladesh squad for upcoming South Africa, where Shakib named for both red and white ball games.
BCB high-ups however, had sit in a meeting on Wednesday on the issue and decided to give rest the all-rounder from all sorts of cricketing activities till April 30.
"We'd given Shakib two-days to think," Cricket Ops chairman Jalal Younus told journalists after the meeting. "I phoned him today as the time was over. He said that he thinks he's physically and mentally unfit."
"He is not interested to play in the South Africa series. We then sit with the Board President. BCB CEO and some of the board directors were present," he informed.
Younus also confirmed the duration of leave. He said, "We took Shakib's interest into account and have made a decision to give him rest from all sort of cricket till April 30".
Shakib therefore will miss the forthcoming Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPDCL) starting from March 15. He was supposed to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club.
"He will not be involved in any form of cricket, international or domestic, until April 30, 2022. We hope he will return reenergised and fully fit for the ensuing cricketing commitments," Younus ended.
The all-rounder is now in Dubai for a TVC shooting and will return home soon.
Bangladesh cricket team however, will depart home tomorrow for South Africa to play three ODIs, which are the parts of ICC Super League. Followed by a two-match Test series. The Tests are the part of ICC World Test Championship.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic entered on Indian Wells draw but status unclear
Bayern reach last eight
Liverpool edge through despite defeat to Inter
Nasum in top 10 T20i bowlers list as first Bangladesh player
Tamim wants New Zealand Test victory to spur Tigers in SA tour
Withdrawal of China's name, Oman now Bangladesh's main rival
Shakib rested from cricket till April 30
FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft