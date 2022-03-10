BD, UAE agree to further cement bilateral relation

Video
Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to further cement the existing bilateral relation between the two countries to boost cooperation for mutual benefits.
The decision was taken at a bilateral meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at a meeting at Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.
Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation between the two countries. The MoUs were signed following the meeting between the two leaders.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now visiting Dubai on a five-day official visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The four instruments are bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Center for
Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), bilateral cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and cooperation between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Dubai International Chamber.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, stressed the need for increasing operation of Emirates flights between the two countries.
In reply, Sheikh Hasina said her government is now constructing the 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. "We're trying to increase our capacity to this end," she added, according to the Foreign Ministry.
She said the UAE has plenty of trade and investment scopes in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Premier lauded the UAE government for successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this context, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the Bangladesh government, as telling to the prime minister that, "You have also done well (over Covid-19 management) ''.
Sheikh Hasina also praised Al Maktoum for making an extraordinary development of Dubai.
When the Dubai ruler talked about the development of Bangladesh, the premier said, "We've a lot of scope for further development."  
The UAE Prime Minister extended sincere thanks to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for visiting the UAE during celebration of the International Women's Day.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Dr Momen and UAE Education Minister Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research.
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh inked the MoU for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.
BIISS Chairman Kazi Imtiaz Hossain and ECSSR Director General Dr Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and Dubai International Chamber's Chairman Sultan bin Sulayem inked the rest two MoUs on behalf of the respective parts.



