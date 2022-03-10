Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 1 more dies in 24hrs

Positivity rate drops to 1.97pc

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

The rate of Covid infection and death has declined to its lowest stage in the country. In last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, Bangladesh reported only one death from Covid-19 and 323 new cases.
The positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent during the same period as 16,225 samples were tested across the country.
In the previous day, Bangladesh registered
seven deaths and 446 new cases in the virus infection.
With the latest update, the figures took the country's death toll to 29,097 and the case tally to 19,48,471 in last two years.
According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) report, some 2,824 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.09 per cent.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On December 9 last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year. Bangladesh recorded first Covid 19 infection case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 of the same year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, UAE agree to further cement bilateral relation
Covid: 1 more dies in 24hrs
Stranded crew of 'Banglar Samriddhi' return home
Ten-member syndicate monopolising  country's edible oil market
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine in call with Macron, Scholz


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft