Covid: 1 more dies in 24hrs

The rate of Covid infection and death has declined to its lowest stage in the country. In last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, Bangladesh reported only one death from Covid-19 and 323 new cases.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent during the same period as 16,225 samples were tested across the country.

In the previous day, Bangladesh registered

seven deaths and 446 new cases in the virus infection.

With the latest update, the figures took the country's death toll to 29,097 and the case tally to 19,48,471 in last two years.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) report, some 2,824 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.09 per cent.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year. Bangladesh recorded first Covid 19 infection case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 of the same year.







