Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:20 AM
Stranded crew of 'Banglar Samriddhi' return home

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

Twenty-eight stranded crew members of Bangladeshi ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' have arrived in Dhaka.
They landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at about 12:10 pm on Wednesday, Group Captain Tawhid Al Ahsan confirmed.
The 28 sailors left Romania airport by a Turkish Airlines flight at 10 pm on Tuesday. The crew members arrived in Romanian capital Bucharest on March 6 from Ukraine through Moldova, said Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania, Daud Ali.
Md Mujibur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (planning) of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), said the body of the ship's third engineer Hadisur Rahman, who was killed during a rocket attack on the ship, has been preserved in a bunker near Ukraine and it would be brought back home at a convenient time.
The BSC ship got stranded in Ukraine as the Russian invasion started soon after it anchored at Olvia port on February 23.
Banglar Samriddhi, a ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, came under a 'missile' attack at 9:20pm (Bangladesh time) on Wednesday which was anchored near the port of Alvia in Ukraine.
The stranded sailors were taken to safety by a tugboat 24 hours after the attack with the help of Bangladeshi residents in Ukraine. From there, they were taken to Romania and from there they returned to the country.
MV Banglar Samriddhi, a ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, left the port of Eregli in Turkey for the port of Alvia in Ukraine for loading products.
Two days later, it anchored near the port of Alvia. However, the ship got stranded in Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war started. And within a week it came under attack. After the attack on Wednesday MV Banglar Samriddhi caught fire.
First, the sailors of the ship tried to douse the fire. Later a tugboat from the port of Alvia came forward with help. After a while the sailors succeeded in controlling the fire.
The ship's bridge was destroyed in the attack and the dead body of Hadisur Rahman was lying beside the wreck.
Concerns about the safety of the stranded crew members only grew after Omar Faruk Tuhin, the ship's chief engineer, made an impassioned plea for help.
The bulk carrier was declared abandoned the next day after the sailors, including two female cadets, left the ship with the body of their colleague in a tugboat and took shelter in bunkers at the port of Olvia.
Three days after they were rescued from the ship, the crew members crossed the Moldovan border into Romania and stayed in a hotel in Bucharest.


