Ten-member syndicate monopolising  country's edible oil market

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 9: The entire edible oil market is controlled by a 10-member syndicate including the manufacturers and the dealers of the country.

It is alleged that the syndicate can easily create an artificial crisis in the country and enhance the prices at their whim.

According to business sector sources, there are currently ten manufacturers including the largest S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group, Bashundara Group, SA Group, and TK Group.

The manufacturers and the dealers have been controlling the market of edible oil in the country.

It is learnt that the manufacturers group sold Delivery Order (DO) slip to the dealers who delivered it to other buyers without products. After changing of several hands, the prices are easily increased in the market before the product reaches the consumers.

Currently, the syndicate has created an artificial crisis in the country on the plea of Russia-Ukraine war. But the crude edible oil is not imported from those war-torn countries.

Palm Oil is imported from Indonesia and Malaysia while the

Soyabean is imported from Brazil, Argentina and the USA.

The said syndicate also claimed that the prices of Edible oil have been increased in the International market.

The businessmen claimed that the edible oil now marketed in the country have been imported earlier at a cheaper price. The higher rate oil has not yet been imported in the country.

According to local market sources, currently the palm oil is sold at Tk 5,680 per maund (37.32 Kg) while it was sold at Tk 5,120 last week. Soyabean oil is now being sold at Tk 6,270 per maund while it was sold at Tk 5,900 one week back.

Meanwhile, the manufacturers of the country have demanded of the government to increase Tk 12 per litre of edible oil a few weeks ago.

It is alleged that the crisis had been created soon after placing the demand of price hike by the manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the edible oil including Soyabean and Palm oil have disappeared from the local market in several areas of Chattogram.

The government had increased the prices of bottled soybean oil to Tk 168 per litre on February 6. The prices of 5-litre bottle were fixed at Tk 795 and unpacked soybean oil at Tk 143 per litre.

Meanwhile, according to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the government imported over 2.77 million tonnes of edible oil in 2021 against an annual demand of 2 million tonnes and imports continued in 2022. So the stock should be sufficient for the supply.







