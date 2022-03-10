Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine

Prime Minister thanked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for arranging the evacuation of nine Bangladeshi nationals from the war-torn Ukraine by India.

ANI news tweeted on Wednesday that 'Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.'

Indian Premier Narendra Modi had recently offered help to pull citizens of India's South Asian neighbours and other countries

out of Ukraine if they wanted.

Bangladesh had requested India to rescue the Bangladeshi students from Ukraine. Nepali and Tunisian citizens were also evacuated under India' rescue operation, INA report said.







