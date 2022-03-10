Video
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Taking the advantage of digital Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released several important government files on Wednesday staying in Abu Dhabi.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, who is accompanying her, said, "The HonourablePrime Minister has cleared some important e-files of the government residing in Abu Dhabi taking the advantage of digital Bangladesh."
On an invitation of the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum thePrime Minister Sheikh Hasinareached in Abu Dubai on Monday on a five-day official visit.


PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
