1,437 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camps for Bhasahanchar

UKHIYA (Cox's Bazar), Mar 9: Some 1,437 more Rohingyas, the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in Bangladesh, have left the camps in Ukhiya for Cox's Bazar on 26 buses, for being shifted to the Bhashanchar island in Hatiya Upazila of Noakhali.

They will be relocated to the island soon as part of the government's initiative to relocate the Rohingyas to a safer place from the camps in Cox's Bazar. They will stay in the shelters at Bhashanchar until their repatriation to Myanmar.

At present, some 23,000 Rohingyas were relocated to the island under the government's target to relocate around one lakh Rohingyas there. With the fresh inclusion, the number will stand at around 24,500.

Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Office Md Samsud Douza Nayan said that they will stay at the Bangladesh Naval Jetty in Chattogram on Wednesday night. The naval vessels will carry them to Bhashanchar on Thursday. The government had built a total of 120 steel-frame houses on 13,000 acres of lands and necessary infrastructures at the island spending around Tk 3,095 crore to ensure accommodation facilities of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.



