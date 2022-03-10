Video
Thursday, 10 March, 2022
Miscellaneous

3 school students crushed under running train

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
ur Correspondent

Cumilla, Mar, 09,  Three students were killed after being hit by a train at Bijoypur Rail Crossing in Cumilla Sadar upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased were Mim, 14, Tasfia, 13, and Lima, 12. They were students of Bijoypur Govt Primary School.
Laksam Police Station OC Jashim Uddin said the students were crushed under the wheels of a Chattogram-bound Mohanagar Provati Express train at about 11:30pm. They met the tragic end of their lives while going to school.
Following the accident, the train movement on Dhaka-Chattogram route has been suspended.
The angry mob blocked the Cumilla-Noakhali regional road protesting the accident.
Sadar South Model Police Station OC Billal Hossain said, "We are trying to take the situation under control.


