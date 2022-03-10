9 women honoured for contribution to IT sector

International Women's Day 2022 observed, 9 women have been honoured in recognition of their contribution to the field of information technology.

State Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mr. Junaid Ahmed Palak, MP was present as the Chief Guest and handed over the prizes to the winning women at a discussion meeting and awarding ceremony organized by Aspire to Innovate-a2i at ICT Tower in the capital Tuesday.

Chief Coordinator (SDG Affairs) of the Prime Minister's Office Juena Aziz and, Senior Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology Mr NM Ziaul Alam PAA were present as special guests on the occasion. Besides a2i Project Director (Joint Secretary) Mr Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir presided over the discussion.

State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak in his speech emphasized on the importance of innovation and use of women friendly technology in the IT sector. Palak said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken women-friendly activities including the provision of reserved seats for women in parliament, economic emancipation of women and political leadership to bring about fundamental change.

He further said it is not possible to form a progressive society without respect for women. Gender equity needs to be ensured for long term development. Also the division of Information and Communication Technology will continue its activities to ensure the participation of 30% women in the IT sector by 2030 and 50% by 2041.

Juena Aziz said women need to be given different opportunities so that they can be successful. It has already been proven that women entrepreneurs are trusted in various economic fields including e-commerce. Investing towards women will help in achieving gender parity. In order to build an innovative Bangladesh in 2041, women's participation in various fields must be ensured. There is a need to increase investment and security in the development of women in the information technology sector. And yes, we have to work on security.

Nine honourable women awareed in 9 categories are Kauser Akhter Tahin (Women Entrepreneur-Digital Center), Shiuli Akhter (E-Commerce), Hosne Ara Parveen (E-Learning), Taslima Begum (Teacher Batayan), Mosa Farhana Sadika (Kishore Batayan), Jaima Zahin Wara (Innovation), Sakera Banu (Women Entrepreneur-SME), Mirzadi Sebrina Flora (Health Technology) and Tamanna Akter Nura (Special).

Among others who were present on the occasion were Nahid Sultana Mallick, Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, Mr. Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor of a2i, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Country Economist of Bangladesh Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, Professor of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Dhaka. Mr. Lafifa Jamal, Mr. Snigdha Ali, Program Officer, Bangladesh Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (FSP Country Team).





