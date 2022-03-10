Arrest warrant against school teacher issued

A Dhaka court on Wednesday issued arrest warrant against Ashraf Hossain, Assistant Teacher of Singair Pilot Girls High forallegedly fraudulence in the name of marriage.

Senior Judicial MagistrateMosammat Quamunnahar passed the order after the court took theprobe reportof Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) intocognizance, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

The accused teacher is Ashraf Hossain son of Fazlur Rahman of Singairof Manikganj District alsoAssistant Teacher of Singair Pilot Girls High School.

Ashraf got married to an innocent girl named Taslima Akhter of Asuliathroughcourt affidavitin 2019 and severalyearsthey have passed conjugal life in the Ashuganjarea but the accused did not register it in the Kazi office. Recently he got married to another girl hiding the first marriage and denied Taslima as his wife. Later the court sent the complaint to the PBI for probe.









