Tungipara to host series of programmes marking  Bangabandhu’s birthday

The ruling Awami League (AL) has chalked out various programmes throughout the week from March 17 on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday at his birth place Tungipara. This year's event has been named 'Tungipara: Fatherland in the Heart (Hridoye Pitribhomi)'.

AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim on Wednesday announced the programmes after a meeting at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

Sheikh Selim said Awami League will celebrate Bangabandhu's birth anniversary with utmost sincerity. This year, we are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu together, which will never come again. Those who are alive and will have the programmes are very lucky, the whole nation is lucky too.

The week-long programme schedule:

March 17: President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Tungipara and they will pay homage to Bangabandhu's tomb. A children's rally will be held on that day where the Awami League President will join.

A discussion meeting will be held in the afternoon on the same day. From there, the Prime Minister will deliver an important speech on Bangabandhu and independence.

March 18: Another discussion meeting will be held in Tungipara on the initiative of Awami League. Central leaders of Awami League will take part in the meeting. Bangabandhu's various activities and various issues of independence will be highlighted there. All the ceremonies will end before evening as Shab-e-barat is scheduled on March 18.

March 19: Chhatra League will hold their programme in Tungipara. Then Sramik League on March 20, Krishak League on March 21, Juba League on March 22, Juba Mahila League on March 23, Mahila Awami League on March 24 and Swechchhasebak League on March 25 will hold their programmes in Tungipara.

Besides, doctors from Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachib) will provide treatment with low cost in Tungipara from March 19 to 25.

Lokaj Mela will be held from March 19 to 25. People from different districts will participate there. The Awami League will complete all the programmes on March 25 and celebrate the Independence Day on March 26.

Besides, flags will be hoisted at the central office of Awami League in Dhaka on the morning of March 17 and in all party offices across the country. AL will pay homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7:30am on that day.