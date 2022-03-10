Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

In-person pre-pry  classes to resume from Mar 15

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Pre-primary schools will return to in-person classes from March 15 after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Initially classes will be held twice a week - on Sunday and Tuesday.
The decision was taken at a meeting at the Secretariat chaired by Md Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary and mass education, on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, a spokesman for the ministry.
Previously, the Directorate of Primary Education had said in-person classes would resume for preschools on March 20.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tungipara to host series of programmes marking  Bangabandhu’s birthday
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair Chernobyl N-Plant
In-person pre-pry  classes to resume from Mar 15
4 BNP leaders get 2 years jail term each
Fakhrul claims AL getting share from dishonest hoarders
BNP now trying to heat up political arena by shouting: Quader
Women working today for a sustainable tomorrow
Air pollution creates serious health issues for citizens


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft