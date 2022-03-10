In-person pre-pry  classes to resume from Mar 15

Pre-primary schools will return to in-person classes from March 15 after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially classes will be held twice a week - on Sunday and Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Secretariat chaired by Md Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary and mass education, on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, a spokesman for the ministry.

Previously, the Directorate of Primary Education had said in-person classes would resume for preschools on March 20. -bdnews24.com







