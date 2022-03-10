4 BNP leaders get 2 years jail term each

Four city BNP leaders including Jahangir Alam Mollah were sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Dhaka court in a case filed for obstructing police from discharging duty.

Rest 31 BNP activists were acquitted by the same court as the prosecution was not able to prove the case beyond doubt.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque delivered the judgement on Tuesday.

The other convicted BNP leaders are Md Ismail, Abu Bakkar Siddik and Md Bachchu. They were awarded one year imprisonment each.

The acquitted BNP activists are Kamruzzam, Abdul Mannan, Md Shariful, Dipon Kumar Das, , Harun-Or-Rashid-1, Refayet Ullah , Emdadul Haque, Delwar Hossain, Saiful Islam, Abdul Matin, Abdul Matin, Syed Asif, Md Afzal, Rubel Hossain, Abul Hossain, Abid Hossain Tushar, Oliur Rahman , Shamsul Haque, Badruzzaman, Mejbahuddin, Kajol Das, , Manu, Abdullah Al Mamun, Masud, Nurul Amin, Zonayet Hossain, Shajahan Mollah, Harun-Or-Rashid -2, Motiur Rahman, Kamal Hossain and Majharul.

The case statement is that the accused BNP activists in a hartal day on October 28 in 2013 exploded bombs and obstructed on duty police personal from discharging their duty in city's Badda area.

A day after Police filed a case against some BNP activists with Badda police Station. Badda police Submitted charge sheet accusing 35 accused, The court examined 13 prosecution witnesses out of a total 14.









