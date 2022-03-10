Fakhrul claims AL getting share from dishonest hoarders



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organized by Jatiyatabadi Swechhasebak Dal protesting price hikes of essentials in front of the National Press Club in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

He has made the comment at a protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday in protest of the price hike of daily commodities.

Fakhrul said, "Since the AL government came to power, it has been looting all the resources of this country and sending them abroad in a very well-planned manner. The increase in the price of daily necessitiesis also a part of plundering people's wealth."

He said, "The government has established a terrorist state to silence dissidents and opposition parties. There is a scary atmosphere existing everywhere in the country."

Mentioning that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been fighting for democracy all her life, Fakhurlsaid, "She is still under house arrest. We will bring democracy back to the country through a movement and get Khaleda Ziareleased very soon."

He said, "False cases have been filed against 3.5 million people, and 800 of our leaders and activists have been abducted by this dictatorial government. In order to free the country from this situation, we have to build a united movement."

Fakhrul urged the government to establish a neutral government to ensure free and fair election and establish people's government in the country.











