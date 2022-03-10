BNP now trying to heat up political arena by shouting: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said after failing in hatching anti-state plots at the international level, the BNP leaders are now trying to heat up the country's political arena by shouting.

He made the remark at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders continue ill-efforts to mislead the people through their constant falsehood and propaganda.

The time of the BNP is ending as the party is a sponsor of the killers of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders, the anti-liberation forces, war criminals, militancy, terrorism and the politics of arson, he said.

Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that 'the time of the government has come to an end', the AL general secretary said the time of BNP, not the government, is nearing the end.

"Did BNP lead in any achievement of this country? What is the BNP's contribution in the country's economic development and improvement of the fortune of its people? In fact, they (BNP) have no achievement," he said. He said the BNP does politics in the interest of a vested quarter.

Quader reminded the BNP leaders that people have not forgotten the dominance of Hawa Bhaban and Khoyab Bhaban, saying Bangladesh became world champion in graft five times in a row during the BNP regime. Replying to another statement of Fakhrul, he said the BNP secretary general is talking perplexedly. -BSS







