Speakers said that it is necessary to include men in the awareness programmes to empower women folks especially in the rural level.

They made this comment during celebration of International Women's Day following the theme Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow (UN Women) Christian Aid Bangladesh has organised a national level dialogue 'Women's Café:Women working today for a sustainable tomorrow'in Brac Inn Center on March 9.

However, other organisations including BANDHU, BLAST, NagorikUddyog and WAVE foundation titled also part of this celebration.

Christian Aid arranged "Women's Café" an event to share the stories of challenges and achievements of women from all walks of life, especially from the marginalised communities to promote and advocate for their participation in the mainstream development process. The event was moderated by Umme Farhana Zarif Kanta, Director- Policy Advocacy and Human Rights, Bandhu, Social Welfare Society.

MeherAfrozChumki, Member of Parliament and Chairperson Standing Committee of Ministry of Women and Children Affairs said that our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paved the way for women and marginalised community members to be included in the mainstream development process through various programmes and acts.






