Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:17 AM
Air pollution creates serious health issues for citizens

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has the highest air pollution in the South Asia as excessive particulates as well as harmful gases have been found in the air of the main cities including Dhaka, reveals by a World Bank study on air pollution in South Asia last year.
The study was published in the science journal 'Physics and Chemistry of the Earth' which was conducted by the Ashraful Islam, a teacher of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Sarfaraz Gani Adnan of Oxford University in the United Kingdom and Khatun-E-Jannat of Leeds University were part of the study. The study was led by Ashraf Dewan, a climate change researcher at Curtin University in Australia.
In addition, the Austria-based research institute International Institute of Applied Systems Analysis has worked as a part of the research. The research report with regards to air pollution suggests that nitrogen dioxide gas has been found increasing in big cities of the country including Dhaka.
The gas is increasing in areas where there is more population and vehicular traffic and where more development projects are underway. For so long, there had been concern about the rising PM2.5 and PM10 in the air in Dhaka. In addition to these particles, the gas is making the air more toxic.
Studies have shown that air quality in major cities in South Asian countries is 3 to 12 times worse than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Air pollution is the third leading cause of death in the region.
Bangladesh is at the top in South Asia in terms of reducing the average life expectancy due to air pollution. Of these, the average life expectancy in Bangladesh is declining by 1.85 years. In India the rate is 1.56 years and in Pakistan it is 1.53. The common perception about air pollution is that it is more prevalent on the roads or in the open.
But this research report has shown some indoor sources are also seriously responsible for air pollution for example the use of wood, straw and other organic matter used in cooking cause this pollution.
Eighty per cent of the region's population lives in rural areas, which suffer from indoor pollution.
The study identified a total of eight major sources of air pollution of which coal-fired power plants are at the top. This is followed by pollution of large-scale industries, medium industries, small scale industries, residential and commercial areas, burning of urban waste in open space, burning of straw after harvesting of paddy and wheat, fertiliser and cattle dung and urine.
According to the research, dust (30 per cent) has the major role in air pollution in the country. Basically, the dust of various construction sites is mixing in the air and causing pollution. Almost 20 per cent of pollution comes from medium industries. Brick kilns are the source of 10 per cent of air pollution.


