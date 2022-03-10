EC to start dialogue with 12th JS polls ahead

The new Election Commission (EC) is going to start a continuous dialogue with the stakeholders ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections. The new commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal will hold discussions with academics at the beginning of the dialogue.

Newly-appointed Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said these to the reporters on Wednesday at his office of Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital.

In the dialogue to be held on Sunday, the commission will not only discuss but also take various strategies and opinions of prominent people regarding the election, said election commissioner Alamgir. He also said that the Election Commission would fix the strategy through talks.

The Election Commissioner also mentioned that the commission wants to work with transparency for the purpose of fair elections.

EC sources said that dialogue with people of different classes and professions will be organized in phases in the near future. The EC is also planning to hold dialogue with registered political parties. However, the final decision has not been made yet.

According to EC sources, academics and senior professors of several public universities including Dhaka University and former and current vice-chancellors of several public and private universities are being invited for the dialogue.







