Meta greets BD women entrepreneurs on Int’l Women’s Day

In honour of International Women's Day and it's theme #BreakTheBias, Meta, formerly known as the Facebook company, is celebrating the resilience of women entrepreneurs and community leaders across the Asia Pacific region, including Bangladesh.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted women both socially and economically, says a press release.

According to the Global State of Small Business Report, women-led small businesses faced more closures and lower sales performance than businesses led by men, with 20 percent of women-led businesses and 16 percent of men-led businesses reporting closures.

Bangladeshi women have been coming together online to empower others and drive positive change in their communities despite the unparalleled challenges.

