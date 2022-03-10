Video
Coca-Cola wins BD Innovation Awards 2022

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Anowarul Amin, Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Sustainability and Fareha Meem Raisa, Communications Officer, International Beverages Private Limited receive Bangladesh Innovation Awards from Ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan at Le Meridien, Dhaka on March 6, last.

International Beverages Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, has recently been honored with Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 under the Best Innovation- SDG Inclusion category.
An award ceremony was organized at Le Meridien, Dhaka on March 6 last  where the winners of the 4th Bangladesh Innovation Awards were announced.
Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP graced the occasion as the Chief Guest with ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam in attendance.
On behalf of International Beverages Private Limited, Anowarul Amin, Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Sustainability received the award. This year, in the 4th edition, different brands were accoladed with Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 under 13 major categories and 11 sub-categories.
International Beverages Private Limited. has been awarded for its environment-friendly practices which are in operation at its manufacturing facility. Rainwater harvesting project (related to SDG 6), installation of solar streetlights (related to SDG 7) and use of economizer in boiler (related to SDG 12) are some of the steps they have taken to promote energy efficiency and sustainable water management inside factory premises.
It is mentionable that Bangladesh Innovation Awards, an initiative of the Bangladesh Brand Forum, have been initiated to recognize the community of innovators and inspire innovative pursuits of the businesses and industries. International Beverages Private Limited, a direct FDI of The Coca-Cola Company, has received this award for the first time in this recognized platform.






