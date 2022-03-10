Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash Map wins BD Innovation Award

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman (picture in the left)) and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam (picture in the right) handing over Bangladesh innovation awards to bkash officials at a hotel in the capital recently.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman (picture in the left)) and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam (picture in the right) handing over Bangladesh innovation awards to bkash officials at a hotel in the capital recently.

'bKash Map', live location service of finding agents, merchants and customer care centers through bKash app, has won 4th Bangladesh Innovation Award 2022 in 'Best Innovation-Product Development' category, says a press release.
bKash has also won Honorable Mention award in 'Best Innovation-Finance Innovation in other Financial Institutions' category for 'Loan (from bank and financial institution)'.
The awards, conferred by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, recognize innovations and ideas that have been making people's life easier. This year, 18 innovations have become winners and 20 have got honorable mentions.
Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer of bKash received the awards from Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam held at a city hotel recently. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present at the event.
bKash Map facilitates the customers to easily find location of the nearest bKash agent, merchant and customer care centers. By using the map, customers can seamlessly avail services from 3 lakh agent points, 284 Customer Care centers and more than 2,60,000 merchant points across the country.
Customers can easily use bKash map by tapping bKash logo on the top right corner of the app's home screen. The logo of 'Merchants', 'Agents' and 'Customer Care' are found at the bottom of the map. Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on 'Agents' or 'Customer Care'.
They can also get the directions through 'Show Route' option of selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping 'Show List' button. Besides, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on 'Merchants'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meta greets BD women entrepreneurs on Int’l Women’s Day
Coca-Cola wins BD Innovation Awards 2022
bKash Map wins BD Innovation Award
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Daraz celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
Bank Asia celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber
Furniture industry seeks lower duty on raw material imports


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft