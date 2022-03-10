bKash Map wins BD Innovation Award



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman (picture in the left)) and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam (picture in the right) handing over Bangladesh innovation awards to bkash officials at a hotel in the capital recently.

bKash has also won Honorable Mention award in 'Best Innovation-Finance Innovation in other Financial Institutions' category for 'Loan (from bank and financial institution)'.

The awards, conferred by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, recognize innovations and ideas that have been making people's life easier. This year, 18 innovations have become winners and 20 have got honorable mentions.

Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer of bKash received the awards from Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam held at a city hotel recently. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present at the event.

bKash Map facilitates the customers to easily find location of the nearest bKash agent, merchant and customer care centers. By using the map, customers can seamlessly avail services from 3 lakh agent points, 284 Customer Care centers and more than 2,60,000 merchant points across the country.

Customers can easily use bKash map by tapping bKash logo on the top right corner of the app's home screen. The logo of 'Merchants', 'Agents' and 'Customer Care' are found at the bottom of the map. Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on 'Agents' or 'Customer Care'.

They can also get the directions through 'Show Route' option of selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping 'Show List' button. Besides, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on 'Merchants'.













