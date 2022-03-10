Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed an upward trend like earlier due to regulator moves to curb the free-fall of stocks amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2.0 per cent from 10 per cent effective from Wednesday, meaning a stock price cannot fall more than 2.0 per cent in a single day.
Apart from lowering the circuit breaker limit, the regulator ordered an investment of Tk 1.0 billion into the stock market from the stabilisation fund in order to ensure higher liquidity in the market.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 155.74 points or 2.41 per cent to settle at 6,630.02. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 41.52 points to finish at 2,415.60 and 30.39 points closing at 1,429.47.
Of the issues traded, 250 advanced, 32 declined and 11 remained unchanged on the CSE.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meta greets BD women entrepreneurs on Int’l Women’s Day
Coca-Cola wins BD Innovation Awards 2022
bKash Map wins BD Innovation Award
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Daraz celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
Bank Asia celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber
Furniture industry seeks lower duty on raw material imports


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft