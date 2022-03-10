Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed an upward trend like earlier due to regulator moves to curb the free-fall of stocks amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2.0 per cent from 10 per cent effective from Wednesday, meaning a stock price cannot fall more than 2.0 per cent in a single day.

Apart from lowering the circuit breaker limit, the regulator ordered an investment of Tk 1.0 billion into the stock market from the stabilisation fund in order to ensure higher liquidity in the market.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 155.74 points or 2.41 per cent to settle at 6,630.02. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 41.52 points to finish at 2,415.60 and 30.39 points closing at 1,429.47.

Of the issues traded, 250 advanced, 32 declined and 11 remained unchanged on the CSE.
























