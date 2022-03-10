Daraz celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Daraz (https://www.daraz. com.bd/), the country's largest online marketplace, is gearing up to observe International Women's Day on March 8 last.

On this occasion, Daraz will be launching exciting offers which will run till Saturday next. Also, to celebrate this day, Daraz will be joining the Women's Day theme "Break the Bias" by changing the entire theme of Daraz app and website to purple - the color of justice and dignity, says a press release.

During the Women's Day Campaign, customers vising Daraz app and website will be able to find product deals with up to 70% discount along with voucher discounts up to BDT 6,500. Also, Daraz customers making transactions through Bkash can avail of 15% cashback up to BDT 100. Apart from these, brands like Freedom, Parachute, and Trendz are partnering with this special occasion and offering exciting deals for all.







