

Bank Asia celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

"Let Her Lead"- with this slogan, Bank Asia celebrated International Women's Day 2022 in a festive manner on March 8, 2022. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Executive Vice Chairperson of Rangs Group, was the Chief Guest of the programme. Tania Nusrat Zaman, Director of Bank Asia Ltd., and Ms. Shamim Ara Khanom, Managing Director of Voice Breeze Bangladesh Ltd., also attended the event as Special Guests.The logo of 'Neelima', the platform for the products and services offered to the women entrepreneurs, was unveiled in the program. Honorable Guests cut cake with the female employees of the bank after delivering their valuable speech.Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors, Departmental Heads and other officials were present at the program which was held at Conference Room, Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.