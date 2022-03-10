Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Different institutions, business organizations, banks, mobile phone operators celebrated the International Women's Day on Tuesday March 8 last in befitting manners equal rights and opportunities for women folks at home and abroad.The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) celebrated the International Women's Day 2022 by organizing a Discussion Session on "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" on 8 March 8 last at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMA Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka. National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Ms. Nasima Begum was the chief guest.Department of Women Affairs (Ministry of Women and Children Affairs) Director General Ms. Farida Pervin and Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary (Admin) Ms. Maleka Khayrunnessa were present as special guests. ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid presided over the discussion. ICMAB Seminar Conference Committee Chairman A. K. M. Delwer Hussain delivered welcome speech. ICMAB Secretary A. K. M. Kamruzzaman and ICMAB treasurer Md Ali Haider Chowdhury were present in the event. Key note address was given by Rukhsana Rashid, former Executive Director (PRL), Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director Arif Quadri inaugurating UCB AYMA (dedicated women banking segment) as Chief Guest along with Additional Managing Director of UCB Syed Faridul Islam; Deputy Managing Director of UCB N. Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Habibur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan; Deputy Managing Director ATM Tahmiduzzaman and other guests, on the International Women's day at the Corporate office of the Bank on Tuesday.Grameenphone (GP) has celebrated International Women's Day by organizing an event on March 8 at GP House marking the Global theme, "Break the Bias." GP has celebrated the day reflecting on its organization, continuing dialogue with its employees and instilling bias-free organizational culture across the value chain. The dialogue was moderated by GP CEO Yasir Azman. Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer; Jens Baker Chief Financial Officer, Hossain Sadat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (acting), Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer and other high officials of GP attended the event.On the occasion of Women's Day, the renowned IT organization Synesis IT organised "SheCode: Tech Leaders of Tomorrow" event to increase the participation of girls in programming. Throughout the year, Synesis IT will encourage and try to bring the best talents from all reputed universities of Bangladesh in coding and bring them to the forefront. Head, Business Solutions, Synesis IT Nazia Akter, Group CEO of Synesis IT Rupayan Chowdhury spoke on the event among others.International School Dhaka (ISD) has celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday in their premises amid festivity with parents, faculty, staff, and students of the ISD community taking part in different programmes. Inspired by this year's campaign theme #BreakTheBias, all women of the ISD community were greeted with flowers at the entrance with a personalized greeting card from the school director. Thomas Van der Wielen, Director of the International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "Celebrating Women means celebrating a mother, daughter, sister, friend, soulmate, partner, idol. It means celebrating true greatness, true wisdom, and true love. Never taking anything for granted may start with celebrating on a single day and hopefully will one day lead to the respect, equality, and breaking of biases that our world needs so badly."