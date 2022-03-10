Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Different institutions, business organizations, banks, mobile phone operators celebrated the International Women's Day on Tuesday March 8 last in befitting manners equal rights and opportunities for women folks at home and abroad.



Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) celebrated the International Women's Day 2022 by organizing a Discussion Session on "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" on 8 March 8 last at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMA Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka.  National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Ms. Nasima Begum was the chief guest.Department of Women Affairs (Ministry of Women and Children Affairs) Director General Ms. Farida Pervin and Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary (Admin) Ms. Maleka Khayrunnessa were present as special guests. ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid presided over the discussion. ICMAB Seminar Conference Committee Chairman A. K. M. Delwer Hussain delivered welcome speech. ICMAB Secretary A. K. M. Kamruzzaman and ICMAB treasurer Md Ali Haider Chowdhury were present in the event. Key note address was given by Rukhsana Rashid, former Executive Director (PRL), Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.




Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director Arif Quadri inaugurating UCB AYMA (dedicated women banking segment) as Chief Guest along with Additional Managing Director of UCB Syed Faridul Islam; Deputy Managing Director of UCB N. Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Habibur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan; Deputy Managing Director ATM Tahmiduzzaman and other guests, on the International Women's day  at the Corporate office of the Bank on Tuesday.



Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Grameenphone (GP) has celebrated International Women's Day by organizing an event on March 8 at GP House marking the Global theme, "Break the Bias." GP has celebrated the day reflecting on its organization, continuing dialogue with its employees and instilling bias-free organizational culture across the value chain.   The dialogue was moderated by GP CEO Yasir Azman. Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer; Jens Baker Chief Financial Officer, Hossain Sadat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (acting), Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer and other high officials of GP attended the event.



Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women's Day, the renowned IT organization Synesis IT organised "SheCode: Tech Leaders of Tomorrow" event to increase the participation of girls in programming. Throughout the year, Synesis IT will encourage and try to bring the best talents from all reputed universities of Bangladesh in coding and bring them to the forefront.  Head, Business Solutions, Synesis IT Nazia Akter, Group CEO of Synesis IT Rupayan Chowdhury spoke on the event among others.



Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

Institutions, businesses, corp houses celebrate Women’s Day

International School Dhaka (ISD) has celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday in their premises amid festivity with parents, faculty, staff, and students of the ISD community taking part in different programmes. Inspired by this year's campaign theme #BreakTheBias, all women of the ISD community were greeted with flowers at the entrance with a personalized greeting card from the school director. Thomas Van der Wielen, Director of the International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "Celebrating Women means celebrating a mother, daughter, sister, friend, soulmate, partner, idol. It means celebrating true greatness, true wisdom, and true love. Never taking anything for granted may start with celebrating on a single day and hopefully will one day lead to the respect, equality, and breaking of biases that our world needs so badly."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meta greets BD women entrepreneurs on Int’l Women’s Day
Coca-Cola wins BD Innovation Awards 2022
bKash Map wins BD Innovation Award
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Daraz celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
Bank Asia celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber
Furniture industry seeks lower duty on raw material imports


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft