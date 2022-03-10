Robi offers special offer on Women's Day

The leading digital services provider of the country, Robi, has come up with a special discount offer for its 'Ichchedana' subscribers in top lifestyle brand outlets and restaurants on International Women's Day.

In addition, new 'Ichchedana' subscribers will also enjoy up to 1 lakh taka life insurance and unlimited free doctor consultation, says a press release.

The special discount campaign will be live from 8-10 March 2022 to uphold the significance of International Women's Day. Customers can enjoy up to 25 percent discount at Women's World, Diamond World, The Korean Mall, Bread & Beyond, Afghan Restaurant, Coffee Express and Mejainna Bari Outlets. Customers can get the outlet wise discount capping and campaign information from Robi website. To join 'Ichchedana', a female Robi customer needs to dial *123*80#.

Robi has launched this woman focused digital lifestyle service, 'Ichchedana' to provide complete lifestyle solution for the women by combining safety and security features.











