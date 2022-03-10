BGIC becomes new trustee of Bangladesh Fund



A Trusteeship Handover ceremony was held at the head office of Bangladesh General Insurance Co. Ltd. (BGIC) recently to complete the process of handing over the trusteeship of Tk. 1,757.37 crore Bangladesh Fund, says a press release.The former Trustee of Bangladesh Fund i.e. ICB Capital Management Limited has completed the process of handing over the Trusteeship of the Fund to BGIC the new Trustee of Bangladesh Fund appointed by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Financial Consultant and other officials of BGIC Ltd. and Abu Dalim Mohammad Fazlullah, Executive Officer from ICB Capital Management Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer A.T.M. Ahmedur Rahman and other officials from ICB Asset Management Co. Ltd. the Asset Manager of the Fund were present on the occasion.