Manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP keeps rising

The contribution of the manufacturing sector to the country's GDP is rising, a survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) shows.

The survey finds that the manufacturing sector added Tk4,534.92 billion to the GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year, up from Tk1,562.94 billion seven years ago.

It also found that there are now about 5.47 million active workers in the four categories of the sector - small, very small, medium, and large. In FY11, that number had been about 50 million. So, in the span of seven years, employment in the sector has gone up by about 400,000 people.

BBS officials said that the manufacturing sector is now the main tool for GDP growth. Analyzing the survey data, BBS found that besides Dhaka, small factories are also being set up in the district towns as well, with small capital.

Moreover, the number of medium and large industries are also gradually increasing in the country. For example, from January 7 to February 7, some 57 new factories have been set up in Gazipur district alone.

However, the survey was conducted by BBS on the basis of data from FY19. According to BBS, they conducted the survey on 8,533 industries in the country on a random choice basis.

The survey also found that about 55 percent of the manufacturing factories have so far received loans from various financial institutions, and the remaining 45 percent are out of credit facilities. The large industries dominate access to loans while small businesses are deprived of credit.

According to the survey, there are now 46,110 manufacturing factories in Bangladesh. Among them, 2,856 are large factories, 3,178 are medium, 23,308 are small, and 16,070 are very small (micro) factories.

About 72 percent of the large industrial units have received loans while 62 percent of medium-sized factories have received loans from financial institutions. However, only 48 percent of small enterprises have received financial assistance from the financial sector but 52 percent of them did not get any loan facility.

Meanwhile, a number of trade bodies, said big industrial entrepreneurs got more loans from the government incentive package during the pandemic. Even the FBCCI, the apex body of traders, has complained that small entrepreneurs did not getting the required loans like the big ones.

The BBS survey also said that small factories lag behind in getting regular loans. It said about 70 percent of large-scale factories have their own waste management.

In contrast, in case of small and micro-factories, only 30 percent have waste management facilities. According to the BBS survey, the total fixed assets of these four categories of factories amount to Tk244,904 crore.

Among them, large factories have the largest fixed assets worth a total of Tk172,000 crore. The fixed assets of the medium sized factories amount to Tk30,236 crore, while that of small factories are worth Tk33,605 crore.

According to the survey, the manufacturing sector paid corporate tax worth of Tk3,051 crore in FY19. Of these, the large-scale industrial units paid Tk2,275 crore, while medium factories and small factories paid Tk22 crore and Tk54 crore, respectively, as corporate tax.

The manufacturing sector also paid indirect taxes worth Tk28,270 crore in the same financial year. Among them, large units paid the most indirect tax of Tk25,328 crore whereas medium and small units paid Tk1,046 crore and 1,634 crore, respectively.











