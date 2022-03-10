Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP keeps rising

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The contribution of the manufacturing sector to the country's GDP is rising, a survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) shows.
The survey finds that the manufacturing sector added Tk4,534.92 billion to the GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year, up from Tk1,562.94 billion seven years ago.
It also found that there are now about 5.47 million active workers in the four categories of the sector - small, very small, medium, and large. In FY11, that number had been about 50 million. So, in the span of seven years, employment in the sector has gone up by about 400,000 people.
BBS officials said that the manufacturing sector is now the main tool for GDP growth. Analyzing the survey data, BBS found that besides Dhaka, small factories are also being set up in the district towns as well, with small capital.
Moreover, the number of medium and large industries are also gradually increasing in the country. For example, from January 7 to February 7, some 57 new factories have been set up in Gazipur district alone.
However, the survey was conducted by BBS on the basis of data from FY19. According to BBS, they conducted the survey on 8,533 industries in the country on a random choice basis.
The survey also found that about 55 percent of the manufacturing factories have so far received loans from various financial institutions, and the remaining 45 percent are out of credit facilities.  The large industries dominate access to loans while small businesses are deprived of credit.
According to the survey, there are now 46,110 manufacturing factories in Bangladesh. Among them, 2,856 are large factories, 3,178 are medium, 23,308 are small, and 16,070 are very small (micro) factories.
About 72 percent of the large industrial units have received loans while 62 percent of medium-sized factories have received loans from financial institutions. However, only 48 percent of small enterprises have received financial assistance from the financial sector but 52 percent of them did not get any loan facility.
Meanwhile, a number of trade bodies, said big industrial entrepreneurs got more loans from the government incentive package during the pandemic. Even the FBCCI, the apex body of traders, has complained that small entrepreneurs did not getting the required loans like the big ones.
The BBS survey also said that small factories lag behind in getting regular loans. It said about 70 percent of large-scale factories have their own waste management.
In contrast, in case of small and micro-factories, only 30 percent have waste management facilities. According to the BBS survey, the total fixed assets of these four categories of factories amount to Tk244,904 crore.
Among them, large factories have the largest fixed assets worth a total of Tk172,000 crore. The fixed assets of the medium sized factories amount to Tk30,236 crore, while that of small factories are worth Tk33,605 crore.
According to the survey, the manufacturing sector paid corporate tax worth of Tk3,051 crore in FY19.  Of these, the large-scale industrial units paid Tk2,275 crore, while medium factories and small factories paid Tk22 crore and Tk54 crore, respectively, as corporate tax.
The manufacturing sector also paid indirect taxes worth Tk28,270 crore in the same financial year. Among them, large units paid the most indirect tax of Tk25,328 crore whereas medium and small units paid Tk1,046 crore and 1,634 crore, respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meta greets BD women entrepreneurs on Int’l Women’s Day
Coca-Cola wins BD Innovation Awards 2022
bKash Map wins BD Innovation Award
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Daraz celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
Bank Asia celebrates Int’l Women’s Day
FBCCI inks MoU with Dubai International Chamber
Furniture industry seeks lower duty on raw material imports


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft