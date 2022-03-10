3-day Bangladesh Jewellery Expo starts March 17

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) is going to organise a three-day Jewellery Expo-2022 for the first time in the country to highlight the Jewellery industry at home and abroad.

Bangladesh Jewellery Expo-2022 will be inaugurated at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on March 17, the birthday of Bangabandhu, says a press release.

The organization is arranging the expo commemorating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BAJUS president and Managing Director of country's leading industrial conglomerate Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan Anvir will inaugurate the event in presence of Minister and other officials of the ministry concerned.

Earlier, BAJUS decided to organise the fair during a view-exchange meeting of its district-level leaders held in Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital with its president Sayem Sobhan Anvir in the chair. More than 100 local and foreign business houses will take part in the Expo to be held from March 17 to March 19. The Expo will remain open for the visitors from 10am to 8pm everyday.

Uttam Banik, treasurer of BAJUS and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Exhibition Trade and Event Management, said, "Bangladesh Jewellery Expo-2022 will open new horizons of gold trade in the country. The expo will create a scope for export and play an important role in earning foreign exchange. A press conference held at BAJUS office in Bashundhara City on Wednesday.

















