

Trade gap soared to $18.7 billion amid import surge in July-Jan

Though the country's export earnings have grown sharply so far in the current fiscal year, the import payments have been much higher, resulting in a sharp increase in the trade deficit in the first seven months of FY22.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Wednesday showed that the country's trade deficit stood at $18.7 billion in July-January of FY22 from $10.27 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Economists said drastic increase in import payments indicated a revival of the country's economy but it would be difficult for the country to tolerate such high payments as the country's foreign exchange reserve had already came under pressure.

In July-January of FY22, the country's import spending skyrocketed by 43.23 per cent or $14.76 billion year-on-year.

During the period of FY22, the country's import payments stood at $46.67 billion against the payments of $31.92 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

The recent BB data showed import (based on settlement of (LC) letters of credit) of intermediate goods, petroleum and industrial raw materials grew by 58.14 per cent, 89.24 per cent and 52.73 per cent respectively year-on-year in July-January of FY22. The country's export earnings in the same period of FY22 grew by 29.23 per cent or $6.36 billion year-on-year. In July-January period of FY22, the earnings against exports stood at $27.98 billion against the earnings of $21.62 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

Despite a moderate increase in foreign finance receiving by the country, the country's foreign exchange reserve has declined by over $4 billion since August when it rose to $48 billion.

The country's reserve declined to $43.9 billion on Monday after the payment of $2.16 billion to the Asian Clearing Unit (ACU). In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh's medium and long-term loans grew by 39.58 per cent or $1.29 billion year-on-year.

The country received $4.54 billion in medium and long-term loans in July-January of FY22 against $3.25 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

Economists are demanding further depreciation of the local currency taka to contain the high volume of imports as well as saving the country's foreign exchange reserve from any massive shock.

An official of the central bank said BB was still trying to keep the exchange rate of the dollar at Tk 86 as the country was facing a major inflationary pressure. Depreciation of the taka against the US dollar would fuel inflation further, the official said.

The exchange rate of the dollar was Tk 84.8 at the beginning of FY22 but depreciated afterwards when the demand for the dollar in the local market increased sharply due to the import surge.

Since September 2021, the central bank has injected over $3 billion in local market to keep the exchange rate of the dollar stable at Tk 86. The country, however, had a surplus financial account of $8.16 billion in July-January of FY22 against a surplus of $4.46 billion in the same period of FY21. As a result, the country's overall balance turned $2.05 billion negative in July-January of FY22 from a surplus of $6.41 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

The BB data also showed that the country's gross foreign direct investment grew marginally by 5.92 per cent to $2.22 billion in July-January of FY22 compared with that of $2.09 billion in the same period of FY21.









The country's trade deficit widened by 82.07 per cent or $8.43 billion in the July-January period of the current fiscal 2021-2022 amid high import payments.Though the country's export earnings have grown sharply so far in the current fiscal year, the import payments have been much higher, resulting in a sharp increase in the trade deficit in the first seven months of FY22.The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Wednesday showed that the country's trade deficit stood at $18.7 billion in July-January of FY22 from $10.27 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.Economists said drastic increase in import payments indicated a revival of the country's economy but it would be difficult for the country to tolerate such high payments as the country's foreign exchange reserve had already came under pressure.In July-January of FY22, the country's import spending skyrocketed by 43.23 per cent or $14.76 billion year-on-year.During the period of FY22, the country's import payments stood at $46.67 billion against the payments of $31.92 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.The recent BB data showed import (based on settlement of (LC) letters of credit) of intermediate goods, petroleum and industrial raw materials grew by 58.14 per cent, 89.24 per cent and 52.73 per cent respectively year-on-year in July-January of FY22. The country's export earnings in the same period of FY22 grew by 29.23 per cent or $6.36 billion year-on-year. In July-January period of FY22, the earnings against exports stood at $27.98 billion against the earnings of $21.62 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.Despite a moderate increase in foreign finance receiving by the country, the country's foreign exchange reserve has declined by over $4 billion since August when it rose to $48 billion.The country's reserve declined to $43.9 billion on Monday after the payment of $2.16 billion to the Asian Clearing Unit (ACU). In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh's medium and long-term loans grew by 39.58 per cent or $1.29 billion year-on-year.The country received $4.54 billion in medium and long-term loans in July-January of FY22 against $3.25 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.Economists are demanding further depreciation of the local currency taka to contain the high volume of imports as well as saving the country's foreign exchange reserve from any massive shock.An official of the central bank said BB was still trying to keep the exchange rate of the dollar at Tk 86 as the country was facing a major inflationary pressure. Depreciation of the taka against the US dollar would fuel inflation further, the official said.The exchange rate of the dollar was Tk 84.8 at the beginning of FY22 but depreciated afterwards when the demand for the dollar in the local market increased sharply due to the import surge.Since September 2021, the central bank has injected over $3 billion in local market to keep the exchange rate of the dollar stable at Tk 86. The country, however, had a surplus financial account of $8.16 billion in July-January of FY22 against a surplus of $4.46 billion in the same period of FY21. As a result, the country's overall balance turned $2.05 billion negative in July-January of FY22 from a surplus of $6.41 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.The BB data also showed that the country's gross foreign direct investment grew marginally by 5.92 per cent to $2.22 billion in July-January of FY22 compared with that of $2.09 billion in the same period of FY21.