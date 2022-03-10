Video
World Kidney Day today

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

The 'World Kidney Day-2022 will be observed in the country and elsewhere across the world today (March 10), aiming to raise awareness about the importance of sound kidneys.
The theme of the day this year is "Kidney health for all - Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care".
The day is going to be marked in Bangladesh through holding different programmes including rally, discussion and seminar on kidney diseases and its prevention methods.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday issued separate messages on the occasion, urging the government, non-governmental organisations and all concerned to work together by carrying out awareness campaign for the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. The President in his message urged all government and private institutions to take necessary steps to build mass awareness to prevent kidney diseases along with taking pragmatic steps to cure the disease.
He said kidney disease is a silent killer and number of patients of this deadly disease is increasing quickly in the country. Around two crore people in the country are suffering any sort of kidney disease and of them, over 40,000-50,000 patients are maintaining life on dialysis, he added.
Quoting the physicians' advice on the kidney disease, M Abdul Hamid said the uncontrolled and unhealthy lifestyle, the misuses of painkiller and antibiotic medicines, the use of adulterated food and obesity are the main reasons for kidney diseases.    -BSS



