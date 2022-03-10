Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 12:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Modern Mansion declared risky at Motijheel

Published : Thursday, 10 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Fire Service officials have declared Modern Mansion 'risky' after cracks appeared on several pillars of the 15-storey building at Motijheel in Dhaka.
The authorities put up notice designating it as a 'risky building' after an inspection on Wednesday, said Shahjahan Sikder, Deputy Assistant Director (Media Cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.
Three pillars on the second floor and two on the third floor of the building, which received approval for construction in 1962, developed cracks.
A Fire Service team visited the building after the cracks on the pillars were reported on Monday. The authorities said the plaster has also peeled off several parts of the building.
They launched an evacuation effort immediately and discouraged people from using the building.
The building houses several organisations including banks, media outlets and restaurants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Kidney Day today
Modern Mansion declared risky at Motijheel
Int’l Women’s Day in Pictures
Google celebrates Int'l Women’s Day with doodle
Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards
Alleged drug peddler shot dead by BSF
Cricketer Nasir, wife challenge Court order
Field research on nutrient-rich minor cereal crops


Latest News
Putin, Scholz discuss 'diplomatic' efforts to settle Ukraine conflict: Kremlin
Taposh directs to keep open DSCC’s playgrounds all time
At least 500 people have been killed: UN
BNP is scared of elections: Hasan
Iqbal made manager of national football team for another term
Monitoring at mill gates from Thursday to rein in edible oil prices
Tigers hope to change dismal SA record from NZ Test victory spur
Radisson Blu honours successful Bangladeshi women professionals
Hasina thanks Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine
Moscow says no plan to overthrow Zelensky govt
Most Read News
Putin originally planned to seize Kyiv in 2 days : CIA chief
Zelensky denounces unkept 'promises' by West
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russia business
3 students crushed under train on way to school
Digital proximity tools for contact tracing and quarantine
50 years of US-Bangla relations
Australia-Pakistan Test drawn
BBC decides to resume reporting from Russia
RMG factory fire at Shyamoli doused
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft