Modern Mansion declared risky at Motijheel

Fire Service officials have declared Modern Mansion 'risky' after cracks appeared on several pillars of the 15-storey building at Motijheel in Dhaka.

The authorities put up notice designating it as a 'risky building' after an inspection on Wednesday, said Shahjahan Sikder, Deputy Assistant Director (Media Cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.

Three pillars on the second floor and two on the third floor of the building, which received approval for construction in 1962, developed cracks.

A Fire Service team visited the building after the cracks on the pillars were reported on Monday. The authorities said the plaster has also peeled off several parts of the building.

They launched an evacuation effort immediately and discouraged people from using the building.

The building houses several organisations including banks, media outlets and restaurants.
















