Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine in call with Macron, Scholz

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

BEIJING, Mar 8: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged "maximum restraint" over Ukraine, calling the crisis "deeply worrying" in a video summit with his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.
Xi's comments come more than a week after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, with the UN saying the number of people fleeing the war has crossed two million -- making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.
Beijing has refused to condemn the invasion by its close partner Russia, and Xi said he wanted "the two sides to maintain the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties and continue the talks to achieve results", according to state broadcaster CCTV.
"We would like to  call for maximum restraint to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis," he said.
Xi added that "the current situation in Ukraine is deeply worrying" and China is "grieved that there is renewed war on the European continent".
China has also said it will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
On Monday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that Beijing was open to helping mediate peace -- but stressed that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still "rock solid" despite international condemnation of Russia's ongoing invasion.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine in call with Macron, Scholz
Israel underwrites airlines flying to Russia despite sanctions
Russian general killed near Kharkiv, says Ukraine
Edible oil traders to show receipt from Friday: DG
Younger brother of AL ex-minister Mosharraf Hossain arrested in city
Biden to announce ban on Russian oil imports: US media
One who runs country with mother's compassion deserves support: PM
Covid-19 pandemic steps into third-year


Latest News
BBC decides to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft