Israel underwrites airlines flying to Russia despite sanctions

TEL AVIV, Mar 8: Israel was poised Tuesday to extend financial guarantees for its airlines to fly into Russia, raising criticism in Kyiv as most Western airlines boycott Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

A source in Israel's finance ministry who spoke anonymously to freely discuss pending

decisions told AFP the office would seek to extend underwriting put in place last week for Israeli airlines flying into Russia that are not eligible for their regular insurance because of current sanctions.

The $2 billion guarantee had been set to expire on March 9.

Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States have suspended flights to Russia and closed their airspace to Russian aircraft as part of sanctions.

Russia retaliated, blocking airlines from those countries from flying over its territory.

Air links are still open from some countries to and from Russia, including Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has not joined the sanctions as he attempts to balance relations with Kyiv and Moscow.

Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, breaking the observation of the Sabbath in an effort to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

A misunderstanding over Israel's continued flights into Russia caused a diplomatic flap.

On Tuesday Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba apologised and corrected himself after tweeting that Israel's national carrier El Al still accepts Russia's Mir payment system.

"While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood. Here is @EL_AL_ISRAEL accepting payments in Russian banking system 'Mir' designed to evade sanctions," Kuleba wrote a day earlier, posting an undated screen shot of El Al's checkout page.

An El Al spokesperson told AFP the airline stopped accepting Mir payments four days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

"EL AL has blocked the use of the Mir credit card as of February 28, 2022," the airline said in a statement.

"EL AL is operating flights to Russia at the request of the Israeli government, and we will continue to provide means of travel for Israelis and Jews from Russia for as long as possible," the airline said, adding it had delivered humanitarian supplies for Ukraine and evacuated thousands fleeing war.

Kuleba acknowledged the use of Mir was blocked.

"I am grateful to El Al for its important humanitarian operations and convey my apologies," he wrote. His earlier tweet appeared to have been deleted.

Israel has also continued to allow Russian aircraft to land, although Russian carrier Aeroflot on Sunday cancelled nearly all its international flights, including to Israel.

Russia's civil aviation body had warned Russian airlines operating leased planes could see the jets grounded or seized abroad in connection with Western sanctions.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk did not immediately respond to AFP questions on Israel's continuing flights in and out of Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv on Monday, Korniychuk urged Israel's government and business community to join the sanctions. -AFP





