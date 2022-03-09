Edible oil traders to show receipt from Friday: DG

No traders will be allowed to trade in edible oil without receipt from Friday (March 11), said AHM Shafiquzzaman, Director General (DG) of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

After Thursday (March 10), edible oil traders have to show receipt while buying and selling oil. None will be allowed to run business without a receipt.

DG Shafiquzzaman told the retailers and wholesalers at a view-exchange meeting at the TCB Bhaban

in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

Safiquzzaman said the blame game was going on with edible oil now. Retailers blame wholesalers, wholesalers blame millers, and millers blame refineries.

This will not be allowed to continue. It must be resolved as ordinary people have become hostages of traders.

He said, "We have adequate oil in reserve till Ramadan. There is no chance to hike the oil price. But some businessmen are trying to hike the price creating an oil crisis in the country using Ukraine-Russian war."

The DG also assured them of giving all kinds of cooperation to run the business rightly.

Helal Uddin, President of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, recommended three issues to control the oil market.

He said there should be an adequate supply of edible oil. Every day the market requires 8 to 10 tonnes of oil. Those who have been due for a month will not be able to get oil now.

They will take oil after Eid. Traders have to be given time to get receipts. "In the meantime, I request you to stop the ongoing mobile court at the wholesale and retail level," he requested.

He claims that the mill owners are saying that the amount of edible oil stock they have is not the reality.

Ajmal Hossain Bablu, General Secretary of Moulvibazar Businessmen's Association, said the market needs 21 thousand barrels of oil per day. But there is not enough supply compared to the requirement.

If there is enough oil at the market, the price will be under control.

Because of the mobile court, traders are saying that they will not sell oil anymore, he said.

Abu Bakkar, a wholesale trader in Karwan Bazar, said, "We have to buy oil at a higher price than the price fixed by the government."

"Then how can I sell at a lower price. I am buying open palm oil for TK 137.5 and selling it for Tk140 per litter which is more than the price fixed by the government.

He further said no trader gives a receipt for buying oil.

A leader of the New Market Raw Market Business Association said, "We, the traders, are not very good. We increase the prices whenever we get a chance."

By raising the price, one puts the blame on the other. "With Ramadan approaching all traders should do business with less profit."



