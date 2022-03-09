Younger brother of AL ex-minister Mosharraf Hossain arrested in city



Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain Babar, younger brother of former LGRD minister Engr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, and a charge-sheeted accused in the much-talked about Tk 2,000 crore money laundering case has been arrested in the capital.Babar was apprehended from Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka around 3:00am on Tuesday, according to Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzamanof Faridpur.He had previously served as the vice president of the Awami League Faridpur district chapter. He is a warranted accused.The detailed information would be disclosed at a press briefing later on the day, said Jamal Pasha, Additional Police Superintendent (Administration and Crime) of Faridpur district.Arrested Babar was the vice-president of Faridpur district Awami League. He also served as Sadar upazila chairman.Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted the chargesheet in the case against 10 people, including Babar, on March 3 last year.CID's Assistant Police Superintendent Uttam Kumar pressed the charges with a Dhaka Magistrate court.Other nine accused in the case are Sazzad Hossain Barkat, former president of Faridpur City Awami League; his younger brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, AHM Fuad, former president of the Faridpur Jubo League; Khandaker Nazmul Islam Levi, former president of the Faridpur city AL, Ashibur Rahman Farhan, Kamrul Hasan David, Mohammad Ali Didar and Tariqul Islam Nasim, local Jubo League leaders. Fahad Bin Wazed, former general secretary of the district Swechchhasebak League.Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain Babar was the vice-president of Faridpur district Awami League's current committee.Faridpur district Awami League President Subol Chandra Saha's house at Mollabari Sarak under Goalchamot Mahalla in Faridpur city came under attack twice on May 16 in 2020. Later, he filed a case against unidentified persons with Kotwali Police Station.At night on June 7, Barkat and Rubel were arrested in a police raid. Then information about their involvement in various types of corruption, terrorism and money laundering started to come out. Police later filed several cases against them.Two of the other suspects, Nazmul Islam Khandoker Levi and former general secretary of Faridpur city Jubo League Asibur Rahman Farhan, are currently in jail.A court had earlier issued arrest warrants against five of the accused, including Babar.The other suspects are AHM Fuad, former president of Faridpur district Jubo League, Fahad Bin Wazed alias Fahim, former general secretary of Faridpur district Swechchhasebak League and local Jubo League leaders Kamrul Hasan David, Muhammad Ali Didar and Tarikul Islam Nasim.